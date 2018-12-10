I Once Lived With A Ghost For Three Months - Nollywood Actor Reveals

Published:





A popular Ghanaian-born Nollywood actor, Emmanuel France, has revealed that he lived with a ghost for three months at a point during his childhood.





France, who recounted his weird experience with the said ghost, noted that the person who was known to have died visited them in Nigeria from Ghana.





The Nollywood actor said he knew the person way back when the country was known as Gold Coast (now Ghana).





France added that the ghost, while spending time with them in Nigeria, even carried him in his arms one time.





“A ghost came from Accra and came and live with us for 3 months, and that ghost carried me,” the actor recounted.





Speaking further, the award-winning actor said the person who visited them had been declared dead long before his visit to Nigeria.





France said the last the saw of the ghost was when it was announced that another person was coming to visit them from Ghana.





According to the actor, the ghost woke up early on the day the second person from Ghana was to arrive and packed his stuff and left.





“It’s not a story, it’s the truth. The day the man (the ghost) knew somebody was coming from the Gold Coast (Ghana), early in the morning, around 3 am or 4 am. he said he was leaving… it was a bit surprising” France disclosed.





Though France is a Ghanaian, he has lived most of his life in Nigeria and has carved a niche for himself in Nigeria’s entertainment industry.





The veteran actor has starred in many movies including Truck Pusher, Last Weekend, Innocent Tears, The Only Love amongst others.

