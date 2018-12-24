I Goofed,I Didn't Speak To Wife Of Slain Army Colonel..Atiku Abubakar

Published:

The Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, says he did not call Seun, the wife of the late Lt. Col Ibrahim Sakaba, one of the 44 soldiers killed by Boko Haram insurgents during an attack on 157 Task Force Battalion in Metele, Borno State last month.



In a statement on Monday, Atiku said, “Following the death of Lt. Col Ibrahim Sakaba during the Boko Haram insurgents’ attack on 157 Taskforce Battalion in Metele, His Excellency Atiku Abubakar’s staff has made efforts to get the contact of his widow to enable the former Vice President express his condolences over the loss of the fallen hero,” the statement read.



“Over the weekend, Atiku Abubakar was availed with phone numbers of Mrs. Sakaba and Maryam, younger sister of the late soldier, in the alternative.





“On Sunday, the former Vice President tried albeit unsuccessfully to contact Mrs. Sakaba but was able to eventually speak with Maryam, younger sister of the gallant soldier during which he expressed his deepest condolences to the family.



“However, this communication was erroneously communicated. The error is regretted. Atiku Abubakar, however, reaffirms his deepest condolences to the Sakaba family, which sacrifices, like those of their brave son, keeps us safe.”



Atiku had said on Twitter on Sunday that he spoke to Sakaba’s wife.



Speaking Monday, however, the widow, Seun, said she never received any call from the former Vice-President.



She wondered why Atiku would tell lies.



“Why the lies? I have not received any call from Atiku please,” she said.





Seun also noted that she was the only wife of the deceased and she was the one contacted by the military and presented with his effects during his burial.

