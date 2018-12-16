I Killed My Neighbor’s 2 Year Old Son To Punish His Father - Woman Confesses

Published:





Chinenye Ndubuife has been arrested for murdering Wisdom, the 2-year-old son of her neighbor, Promise Samuel, in Lagos. The incident happened, on Wednesday, December, 12, 2018, at 70 Lawani Street, Alakoto, Olodi Apapa.





The suspect who is cooling off in the cell at Tolu Police station, revealed how she sent a child to call Wisdom from their room. Ndubiife, a mother of one, then took him to the backyard where she hit his head against the wall, before hitting his head again with a big stone, leading to his death.









Consequently, she dumped the child's corpse in the toilet, where Mr Samuel later found him. Asked why she killed the boy, Ms Ndubuife disclosed that her intention was to inflict severe injury on him so that his father would spend money on treating him.

