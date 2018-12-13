I Doubt If Buhari Can Deliver A Credible Election In 2019 - Atiku

Published:





President Muhammadu Buhari’s main challenger in the race for Nigeria’s highest office in 2019, Atiku Abubakar, says he doubts if the president is truly committed to credible elections.





Atiku, who is the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), called on Buhari to sign the Electoral Act Amendment Bill into law to eliminate his (Atiku’s) doubts.





The former vice president made this call after signing the peace accord on Wednesday in Abuja.





The PDP candidate was absent when candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), President Muhammadu Buhari, signed the accord on Tuesday.





Atiku applauded Buhari for signing the accord but was unhappy that the president declined to sign the electoral bill which was recently passed by National Assembly.





He said, “I am delighted that Mr President has agreed to sign this peace accord, but we want to appeal to him to also sign the electoral act amendment bill.





“Mr President needs to understand that as long as he refuses to sign this bill, we will have doubts that this government is truly committed to a free, fair and credible elections.”

