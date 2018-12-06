I Don't Know Her...Aisha Buhari Distances Self From Alleged Fraudster Arrested By DSS

Published:





Wife of President Buhari, Aisha Buhari, has released a statement distancing herself from the suspected fraudster that was recently arrested by the DSS for impersonating Mrs Buhari while carrying out her fraudulent activities.





The lady, Amina Mohammed, while being paraded, alleged that one of Mrs Buhari's sisters was part of her syndicate.





Read Mrs Buhari's statement below





Press Statement from the wife of the President





Her Excellency, wife of the President of Nigeria, Mrs. Aisha Muhammadu Buhari, has been following events related to investigation of a fraud suspect by the Department of State Services (DSS), and wishes to dissociate herself from all the individuals involved in the stated fraud case.





To Advertise Here - Call; 09055513813





She wishes to state categorically that Mariyatu is NOT her SISTER and the so called Amina Mohammed is not and was NEVER her ASSOCIATE and is therefore not in a position to transact any business in her name or that of her office.





She wishes to further state that she does not run businesses in her office, therefore whoever does business with anyone in her name will be doing so at his/her own risk.





As for staff of her office, she wishes to state that anyone found to be engaged in fraudulent dealings, will face the full wrath of the law.

Share This