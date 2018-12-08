I Did Nothing Wrong Soliciting For Money From Peter Obi....Fr Mbaka

Published:





The Spiritual Director of the Adoration Ministry, Enugu, Nigeria (AMEN) Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka, has said there was nothing wrong with him asking for donations from former Anambra state governor, Peter Obi.





The fiery prophet was responding to criticisms over a video that went viral wherein he was seen trying to compel the Vice-Presidential candidate of the PDP, Peter Obi, during the annual harvest and bazaar celebration of the church to disclose how much he would donate to his church project.





The cleric had told a reluctant Obi that God hates stinginess and if he continues to act in such a manner, he and the PDP Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, would lose woefully in 2019.





In a new video which was posted on Youtube by Dave Partner and has been viewed over 11,000 times, Mbaka said God deserves money.





He said: “There are some people who are ingrates. These are people from the kingdom of succubus and Incubus. I want to tell you that all these things are caused by jealousy and envy. They are not fighting Mbaka for anything wrong.





“Everyone who came was blessed but they turned it against me, saying I am after money. God deserves money. If you don’t want to bring your own in your stinginess, hold it. I will give God all that I have and even if anybody wants to join them, you’re free to join them.





“Where God the Father, Son, and Holy Ghost are, there Fr. Mbaka will be. I will build this place for the church. Whoever felt insulted, I apologise. But I didn’t come to your house. It was you who came for the bazaar.”





Speaking further, the cleric stated that any politician who had donated money to his ministry was free to send his or her bank account number and he would gladly return the donation.





“As for me, I am in high spirits. I want to assure you, those who are thinking that it is their money we will use to build this ministry, before the end of tomorrow, I will send all their monies into their accounts,” he said.





Transparent donation

On why he demanded money from Obi publicly, Mbaka said he wanted the process of donation to be open and transparent.





He stated that: “We do it outside, publicly because if I am silent, rumours will begin to spread that someone gave me $10m and why did Mbaka keep quiet? They will abuse me even if I am silent because anytime they want to attack this ministry, they will start somewhere.





“If I am silent they will attack, if I talk, they will attack it. And don’t forget that the liturgy was not tampered with. I finished the mass and even removed my priestly attire. No one can fault me on that.”

