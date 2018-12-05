Wednesday, 5 December 2018

I Did Not Order Arrest Of Journalist - Gov El Rufai

Published: December 05, 2018

Kaduna state governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has reacted to reports that journalist, Segun Onibiyo, is currently being held up in a cell he operates in the state.

Recall that in November many twitter activists accused the governor of ordering the arrest and detention of Onibiyo over an anti-Buhari post he shared on his Facebook wall. Onibiyo was said to have been picked up by men of the state police command on the orders of the Governor El-Rufai. Read here.

Yesterday, someone tweeted that ''We should not forget Segun Onibiyo is still in @elrufai cell in Kaduna please. #FreeSMGOnibiyo''


Responding to the tweet today, Governor El-Rufai said more people that tweet mesages like Onibiyo did will definite be prosecuted in the state.

''FACT!: KDSG has no cell! Whether you forget or not, Segun is in prison custody for incitement, malicious falsehood and hate speech, on the orders of a court of law. More like him that incite to kill or destroy property will be prosecuted in Kaduna State, no matter what you tweet!

