I Did Not Abuse Aisha Buhari...Adams Oshiomhole

Published:

The chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, has denied making any comments against the wife of the president, Aisha Buhari.



Mr Oshiomhole’s spokesperson, Simon Ebegbulem, made the clarification in a statement on Tuesday in reaction to a rumour on the social media.



According to a post seen by Premium Times, a statement attributed to the chairman accused Mrs Buhari of being in an amorous relationship with a certain senator of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).



“It is unfortunate that our First Lady Aisha Buhari has allowed her amorous relationship with a certain PDP senator to becloud her sense of responsibility. We will make sure she returns to Adamawa while Buhari remains in the presidential villa”, the post read.



Mr Simon described the post as malicious and misleading, saying it is the handiwork of mischief makers and the PDP.



“At no fora did the National Chairman make such uncomplimentary remarks against the person of the First Lady.



“This is part of the fake news from the pit of hell being propagated by highly unscrupulous elements of the PDP and their cohorts, knowing fully well that they have lost the forthcoming general elections.”



Mr Simon said this alleged effort by the PDP was to cause disaffection among members of the ruling party, stressing though that it has failed.



He said Mrs Buhari, the National Chairman and other leaders of the party enjoy a cordial relationship and work in unison to ensure that the “PDP looters” do not return to power.



He, therefore, urged that the public disregard this misleading comment on the social media.

Share This