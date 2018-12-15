I Detest Any Religion Or Tradition That Supports Child Marriage - Actress Shan George

Published:





Actress Shan George has reacted to the viral photos of a 70-year-old man that got married to a 15-year-old girl in Niger state.





Sharing a photo from the wedding on her Instagram page, George expressed her disgust at any religion or tradition that supports child marriage. Read what she wrote below;





To Advertise Here - Call; 09055513813





My heart cant stop bleeding since i saw this wedding pix yesterday, i Detest any Man, Woman, Religion, Govt, Tradition or Anything under the Earth that would put a child like this under this kind of Eternal Emotional, Psycological and Physical Turture in d name of Marriage. If this used to be ok during the Stone Age for whatever reason, Now is the time to stop this HORROR. Poor child, I cant deal, i'm traumatised.

Share This