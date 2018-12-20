I Am Tired Of Being Single OAP Toke Makinwa

Published:





Popular on-air personality Toke Makinwa says she is tired of being single.





The author made a video of her praying when she ran into Nigerian singer Dbanj. who was in Dubai to shop with his wife ahead of Christmas.





In the video, Toke gushes over running into the Kokomaster and his wife in a mall as the singer appreciated her body.





Not satisfied with just her shape, she requested he forgets about the body and suddenly switched to Yoruba, saying: “I also want to get a husband that will be taking me for shopping, I am tired.”





In his response, Dbanj prayed for her that the coming year, 2019, will not elude her as she will meet her dream man.





“He will take you. Husband is coming in 2019 In Jesus Name” and she responded: “He had better come.”





The TV host had jokingly told Annie Idibia that they would share her husband, 2baba, if she does not get married by the end of 2018.





And earlier this week, she was blasted for attempting to flirt with fellow TV host Ebuka.





Toke Makinwa’s marriage to Maje Ayida was dissolved by an Igbosere High Court in Lagos in 2016.

