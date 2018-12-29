I Am Not A Member Of Buhari's Campaign Team...Aliko Dangote

Published:

Africa's richest man Aliko Dangote contrary to earlier report is not a member of President Muhammadu Buhari's Campaign team.



This was the statement issued by Buhari's spokesman Femi Adesina on the matter



DANGOTE NOT MEMBER OF APC CAMPAIGN COUNCIL



It has become imperative to further clarify the status of Alhaji Aliko Dangote, named under the sub-head ADVISORY MEMBERS in the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council announced on Friday, December 28, 2018.



Africa's richest man, not being a card-carrying member of APC, cannot, and is not member of the PCC. He is also a member of the Peace Committee, and thus cannot be in a partisan campaign council.

Femi Adesina



Special Adviser to the President

(Media and Publicity)

