I Am Genuine, Committed — Jimi Agbaje

The governorship candidate of Peoples’ Democratic Party, PDP in Lagos State, Mr. Jimi Agbaje has described himself as a sincere and devoted person whose ambition is for the common good. He also labelled PDP as party of choice, given recent developments in the other party in the state.





Agbaje who spoke to journalists yesterday in Lagos, said his desire to serve as governor of the state is essentially for service unlike those who are in the race for self and for god fathers who must be regularly maintained and appeased with tax payers’ money.





“For the umpteenth time, let me state again that I am in this race, like the previous ones, fundamentally, to change Lagos State and also maximize our unique opportunities as a mega city and a state of choice for tourists and other categories of visitors.





“The good news is that I am genuine. I am also not your everyday politician who says what he does not mean. To be candid, I love Lagos and I show off my Lagos. I defend Lagos every time and anywhere I have the opportunity. I am a proud Lagosian and I want the best for my state.





“So, I must emphasize again that my aspiration is not for self but service. And those who know me very well can attest to my commitment and honesty to this project of creating a better Lagos for everybody.





“If nothing else, my decision if voted, will be final because the buck stops on my desk. I will not report to anybody except the people of Lagos State who voted for me. We all know that Lagos has not delivered the way it should, but I, Jimi Agbaje, will deliver. It is an election for freedom, democracy and good life for everybody”, he said.





He therefore called on residents of Lagos to come out and vote for PDP because his candidature and party, mean well, not for a few but for all, irrespective of tribe, creed, sex or age.

