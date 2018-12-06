I Am ‘Dangerously’ Rich - Bishop Oyedepo Boasts

Published:





Founder of Living Faith Church Worldwide, popularly known as Winners Chapel, Bishop David Oyedepo, says he is dangerously rich, hence he has never received or shared any booty from any government in Nigeria.





Oyedepo made this comment while delivering his message at the Faith Tabernacle during the ongoing 20th Shiloh, an annual programme of the church. This year’s event is tagged “Dominion”.





Speaking on the topic, ‘Heralding the dominion era of the church,’ the clergyman boasted of God’s blessings on him and that he has a clear conscience.





“I don’t share any booty from any government. I have a clear conscience; I am dangerously wealthy. I am rich, whatever I want, comes. That’s what they call wealth,” the Bishop said.





Bishop Oyedepo warned those he called ‘political gladiators’ to understand that authority is now domiciled in the church, saying, “If the church says you are going nowhere, there is nothing you can do.”





The clergyman declared that the authority that enthroned the church was from heaven and not man-made.





“It is not something that we organise; it is by the hand of God. You can be upset, it won’t change anything,” he added.





The Bishop told the congregation, which included 4,512 delegates from 43 nations, that God would be confirming in these last days that heavens rules in the affairs of men.





Bishop Oyedepo noted that for anyone to dominate his world, he has to first dominate the issues of his life.





“Until one is rescued, he cannot rescue others. We must remove the beam in our eyes before we can remove the mote in other people’s eyes,” he urged.





The event, which will end with a thanksgiving service on Sunday, December 9, 2018, features prayers, special ministrations, instant testimonies and encounter nights.

