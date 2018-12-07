I Am Already Dead - Adeboye Makes Shocking Revelation

Published:





General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, E.A Adeboye has advised Christians to stay connected to God to have dominion over all forces of darkness and sickness.





Adeboye gave the admonition during the on-going Holy Ghost congress of the church holding at the Redemption Camp, Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.





Quoting copiously from the scriptures during the healing service, the man of God, explained that Jesus Christ is the Vine while every true believer is the branch and has God’s nature in him.





Pastor Adeboye recalled how he went to toilet 23 times in a day after taking a meal during one of his missionary trips to an unnamed African country years ago, noting that it took God through the prayer of faith for him to be healed. According to him: “I did not know what I ate but I just saw myself going to toilet.





“After the 23rd time, I realized that I needed to tackle the matter prayerfully. But who will pray for me? I then laid my hands on myself and prayed. That was how I was healed.” He made reference to the healing while encouraging the congregation to pray for themselves, stressing that every child of God is a branch of the vine with both the human and divine nature.





Adeboye narrated the story of how Jesus slept in a boat while there was a storm indicating the human nature in him while He was on earth. “But the same Jesus who slept, rose up to rebuke the wind, indicating his divine nature. Jesus was fully human and fully divine when he was on earth.”





He further said that since believers are extensions of Jesus as his branches they share divine nature and are capable of doing what God said we could do.





“I once told my children that nobody can kill me because I am already dead. I have been crucified with Christ nevertheless I live. Because Jesus is living in the believer, his blood flows in the believer.”

