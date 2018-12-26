Human Right Lawyer Kayode Ajulo Blessed With Another Son Months After Losing Son In Accident

Published:

Human right lawyer and former National Secretary of Labour Party Barr Olukayode Ajulo has been blessed with a son few months after his only son was killed in a car accident in Abuja.



An excited Kayode Ajulo posted this message on the good news



NOTICE OF THE BIRTH OF MY CHILD



It is my pleasurable privilege to inform all that my adorable wife, Lady Kofoworola Ajulo was safely delivered of a Son at 1.46pm today, Tuesday, 25th day of December, 2018.



The baby is healthy and weighs 3.6kg



Lady Kofo and son are doing well but will remain in the Hospital for the mandatory observation for the next 24 hours.



I thank the Doctors, Nurses and staff (100% Nigerians) of Arewa Hospital, Jabi-Abuja led by Dr. Kareem for their professionalism, assurances and demonstrations that health care delivery system could be better and trusted in Nigeria.



I am excited to share this good news of my brand new Xmas gift after the tragic death of our son, Master Kayikunmi Ajulo last year.



I humbly ask for prayer for my family, for all women in labour and for those going through the process of procreation.



Merry Xmas & Happy New Year in Advance.



Thank you,



Olukayode Ajulo

