How We Helped Repel Boko Haram Attacks On Military Base In Baga..Airforce

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) yesterday, said it deployed sufficient platforms between December 26 and 27, to repel attacks by suspected Boko Haram Terrorists (BHTs) on Baga, a major town in Borno State. To prove its claim, the NAF said it undertook 20 missions in 21 sorties, with a total of about 39 hours flown.



Director of Public Relations and Information (DOPRI), Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, who made the disclosure in a statement, recalled that: “The Headquarters 7 Brigade Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) Baga came under attack by members of the Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) on the evening of 26 December 2018.



“Upon receipt of the information of the attack, the Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation Lafiya Dole immediately dispatched a Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) platform along with 2 Mi-35M Helicopter Gunships to provide support for the troops to repel the attack.



“The NAF ISR aircraft, which was overhead the troops location as at 7.15pm, also worked closely with a Nigerien Air Force and another allied ISR aircraft that were also in the operation area at the time of the attack. “The ISR platforms were in contact with the ground troops and assisted in directing their fire against the terrorists, while the helicopter gunships engaged the terrorists at isolated locations destroying some of their vehicles and neutralizing some fighters.



“The ATF also provided support for Nigerian Army (NA) and Nigerian Navy (NN) troops at the Naval Base at Doron Baga, which equally came under attack by ISWAP fighters on the morning of 27 December 2018. “The ATF deployed 2 ISR platforms, 2 Helicopter Gunships and 2 Alpha Jet aircraft to provide ISR and close air support to the troops. After establishing communication with the ground troops, the location of the terrorists was ascertained and engaged by the Alpha Jet aircraft”.

