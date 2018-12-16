My Ex-Boyfriend Used And Dumped Me After Promising Marriage ..BBnaija Ifu Ennada

Published:





A former BBNaija housemate, Ifu Ennada has revealed that she was tricked by a former lover who promised her marriage.





Ennada’s revelation follows celebrity blogger, Linda Ikeji’s claim that she was dumped by her lover.





According to Ennada, Linda’s story made her “think about my ex who did his traditional wedding before I went to Big Brother.





“He kept it from me but led me on. We were going to have sex as soon as I left Big Brother, then I discovered he had done his white wedding- something he hid from me and all that time I didn’t know he traditionally married last year.





“Anyone who knows my Michael story knows how much the disappointment has shaped me. I loved him like my life depended on it and I sincerely thought he was the one.”





She added that “He is one of the reasons I continuously favour the idea of not getting married.





"The kind of betrayal he served me was beyond brutal. How do you know someone for over 5-years, look up to him, love him faithfully and then he goes and acts like a total grade A douchebag? Your message spoke to me, Linda, Michael's part is done in my life but the scars he brought upon me are turning me into the best girl ever.





“Every now again I thank God because through Michael, He made me realize I can certainly be everything and more just with his (God) help.”

