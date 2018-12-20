House Of Reps Orders Buhari To Sack Okoi Obla Over Alleged Certificate Forgery

Published:

The House of Representatives has directed the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, to prosecute the Special Adviser and Chairman of the Special Presidential Investigation Panel (SPIP), Chief Okoi Obono-Obla, for forgery and misrepresentation.



It also ask President Buhari to relieve him of his position with immediate effect.



This is sequel to the adoption of the report of the House Ad-hoc Committee that investigated the legality and modus operandi of the SPIP, at Thursday’s plenary.

