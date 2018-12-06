House Of Reps Approves June 12 As Democracy Day

Published:





The House of Representatives has approved June 12 as Democracy Day in Nigeria and revoked May 29 to honour late MKO Abiola.





CKN News recalls that May 29 was previously observed as Democracy Day since 1999 but in 2017, President Muhammadu Buhari declared that June 12 would now be marked as Democracy Day and a day to hand over power.





On Thursday, the House approved the date as Democracy Day in the country. The approval followed the adoption of a report on a bill seeking to amend the Public Holidays Act 2004.





The federal lawmakers approved the amendments to three clauses ‎in the Act, as recommended in the report. One of the clauses deleted May 29 as Democracy Day and replaced the date with June 12.





The amendment has put an end to the age-long dispute that June 12 should be made Democracy Day.

