Hotel Manager, Three Other Staffs Arrested For Murder Of 35 Year Old Lady

Published:





The Anambra State police has arrested five suspects in connection with the murder of a 35-year-old lady in Onitsha.





The Command's spokesman, who disclosed this while parading the suspects before newsmen said that on December 17, at about 4pm following intelligence report, Police detectives attached to Central Police Station Onitsha arrested Okoronji Emeka,24, of No 16 Park Lane blood and Umezinwa Val, 24, of No 110 Agulu Avenue Nkpor Agu.

The suspects had on the December 12, lured the victim identified as Gold Gift,35, into a hotel and killed her after having unlawful carnal knowledge with the victim.





To Advertise Here - Call; 09055513813





Preliminary investigation further revealed that the victim was later taken by the hotel staff and dumped at BSMG roundabout Onitsha without informing the Police.





Consequently, three of the hotel staff including the manager one Mr Ekene Gabriel, 30, of Onitsha, the Bar man, one Tom Bishop Emmanuel, 25, and the gate man, one Arume Ifeanyi Godwin, 27 years were also arrested.





The case is under investigation after which suspects would be charged to court for prosecution.

Share This