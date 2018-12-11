Having Sex Inside A Car Is Not A Crime...Police

Published:

The Nigeria Police Force says it is not a crime to have sex in one’s car.



The police, however, said it could be considered a crime if one has sex with underage person; or if the car is parked in a religious institution when the act takes place.



The Police also say car sex is unlawful if both persons are of the same sex.



The Police, therefore, asked that anybody who is harassed for having sex in a car should report the incident immediately.



The Head of the Police Public Complaints Rapid Response Unit, Mr. Abayomi Shogunle, said this while responding to a question on Twitter.



The question had been raging on social media following an incident that occurred last week wherein a couple was harassed by a mob for having sex in a car.



Responding to a question, however, Shogunle said, “No. Sex in a car in a public place is not a crime in Nigeria, provided the location is not a place of worship; both persons are 18 years and above; the act is consensual (agreed to by parties); parties are of opposite sex.



“If threatened with an arrest over above, please report to the Police.”



