Gunmen Kill APC Chairperson In Rivers State (Graphic Picture)

Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ward 7 Onne, Eleme Local Government Area of Rivers State, Jonah Chu, has been shot dead.



Chu was reportedly assassinated by unknown gunmen on arrival in his home after attending a function on Sunday evening.



The state Police public Relation Officer(PPRO), Nnamdi Omoni, a Deputy Suprindentent of Police (DSP), confirmed the incident.



He said the police have since deposited the remains in the morgue while investigations into the unfortunate killing have already begun.



“The APC ward 7 chairman in Eleme was killed yesterday (Sunday) evening when he returned to his house from a function.







“The police was alerted shortly after but before out men could get there, the assailants had gone, so we recovered the body and deposited it to the mortuary.



“Investigations into the killings have already been opened, but no arrest has so far been made,” Omoni said.