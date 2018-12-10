Gunmen In Police Uniform Kidnap PDP Chieftain In Kebbi State

Published:





Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers on Sunday, abducted Alhaji Dan Musa Ribah, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kebbi State.





According to reports, the victim, who had just defected from the ruling party, All Progressives Congress (APC) to PDP, was kidnapped in his house, at 3am in Ribah town, Danko-Wasagu Local Government Area of the State by unknown men in police uniform.





A member of the family who confirmed this to newsmen on condition of anonymity said:





“The incident happened at 3am on Sunday. “Unknown gunmen who wore police uniforms stormed Alhaji Dan Musa’s house and took him away. Till now, we don’t know his whereabouts. He was abducted right before his wives and children and taken to an unknown destination. We are pleading with security agencies in the state to investigate the matter as people of Ribah are living in palpable fear now.”





The Spokespeson for the Kebbi State police command, DSP Danjuma Possi, who confirmed the incident said the command had been officially briefed and promised to get back to newsmen on Monday immediately they received more information on the incident.

