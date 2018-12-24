Gunmen Attack OAU Students’ Hostel ,Kill 300 Level Student

Published:





A 300 level student of the Department of Accounting in Obafemi Awolowo University, Abiodun Babalola, has been reportedly murdered by some unknown men who attacked his residence located along Ede road, Ile Ife.





It was gathered that the authorities of the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife, have condoled with the parents and family members of the deceased.





To Advertise Here - Call; 09055513813





In a statement on Sunday by the Public Relations Officer of the University, Abiodun Olarewaju, explained that “students were attacked in the wee hours of Saturday with dangerous weapons by some unknown persons, who inflicted varying degrees of injuries on them, before carting away their money, phones, and other valuables.”





The release also quoted the Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof. Eyitope Ogunbodede, as saying that “people should place the fear of God far and above worldly materials, wondering what sort of earthly possession would make a man to attack, maim and kill his fellow man.”

Share This