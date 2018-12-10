Governor Emmanuel Udom Was A Nobody Before I Made Him A Governor..Akpabio

Published:





Senator Godswill Akpabio has said Akwa Ibom State Governor Emmanuel Udom was a nobody before he (Akpabio) canvassed for him to become governor in 2015.





Akpabio, a former leader of the state, said he was “shocked that Emmanuel whom I brought from Lagos and installed as a Governor even though he was not a member of the party on whose platform he stood election and become Governor, could call a world press conference to insult me.”





The lawmaker said this at his flag-off his senatorial election campaign at Ukana, his country home in Essien Udim Local Government Area of the State on Sunday.





According to him, “the electorate in the state would reciprocate the kind gesture of Mr. President Buhari by voting massively for him and all candidates of the APC in the state.’’





On Governor Udom, he said that, “Only God could have made it possible to make someone who was never a party member to become a governor.





“Only God could have made somebody who has never had a party card or know what is called ward to become a governor.





“Only God could have made someone who could not have stood election on his own even as a Councilor and win to be brought from somewhere and made Governor.





”Only God could have made a man who has never helped anyone to become anything to become governor.”

