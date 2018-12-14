Governor Ayade’s Aide Arrested For Allegedly Raping Teenager

Published:





Edet Asim, an aide to Cross Rivers Governor Ben Ayade, has been arrested for allegedly raping a 15-year-old girl (name withheld).





It was learned that Asim, who is the Special Adviser to Ayade on Biodiversity, had raped the girl several times and her mother, according to police, knew about it.





She was also allegedly forced not to mention it to anyone.





Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Irene Ugbo, said: “Yes, he is in detention. The case was reported yesterday [Wednesday] and he has been arrested. The DPO is still trying to conclude.





“They have to send the matter to State CID. It is a serious case. So we are waiting for it. The man is in our custody.





“He is at Airport Police Station right now, but very soon, he will be transferred to State CID.





“The mother is also in custody. She and the man were working together. They are accomplices.”

