Governor Amosun Once Again Meets Buhari At Aso Rock

President Muhammadu Buhari earlier today meets in a closed-door meeting with Ogun State Governor Ibikunle Amosun at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.





The Governor, who arrived the Villa at about 12:30 pm went straight to the President’s office for the meeting.





Recall that Amosun’s preferred candidate for governor in the state’s governorship primaries, Adekunle Akinlade, has since left the All Progressives Congress (APC) party, having defected to the Allied People’s Movement (APM), a move Governor Amosun has endorsed.





Apart from Akinlade, other loyalists to the Governor have dumped the APC.

