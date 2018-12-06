Gov. Fayemi Reverses Fayose's Last Minute Appointments

Published:





Key appointments made by former Ekiti State Governor Ayo Fayose in the tail end of his tenure was on Wednesday cancelled by the state’s executive council.





The review also affects all other appointments made into the state’s public service.





Olayinka Oyebode, Chief Press Secretary to the Governor Kayode Fayemi, who briefed newsmen at the end of the meeting, said that all Executive Secretaries appointed after the July 21 governorship election in the state were to revert to their former positions.





He said all other appointments into the Public Service that did not go through due process, involving biometrics would be reviewed by an EXCO Committee.





The state executive said that the committee would be headed by the Deputy Governor, Bisi Egbeyemi.





The committee, according to him, is also to determine available vacancies within the public service which will lead to the commencement of fresh recruitment process.





Oyebode said that other members of the committee would be the Acting Head of Service, the Secretary to the State Government, the Commissioner for Finance and the Chief of Staff to the Governor.

