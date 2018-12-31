Monday, 31 December 2018

Goodluck Jonathan,Peter Obi Pay Condolence Visit To Shehu Shagari's Family

Published: December 31, 2018
Former President Goodluck Jonathan has visited families of late Shehu Shagari in Sokoto State

Dr. Jonathan was accompanied by Sokoto State Governor Aminu Tambuwal, the presidential running mate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr. Peter Obi and other PDP chieftains.

Jonathan prayed for the repose of the soul of the ex President who died at the National hospital Abuja last weekend.

