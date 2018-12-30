Goodluck Jonathan Offered Me $5m Bribe In 2015..Sanwoolu's Deputy,Hamzat Alleges

Published:

The All Progressives Congress Deputy Governorship candidate in Lagos State, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, has disclosed that he rejected $5million alleged bribe from former President Goodluck Jonathan during the electioneering campaign in 2015.



He made the disclosure at the launch of Sanwo-Olu and Hamzat Advocates held on Friday at Fidimaye Hall, Oko-Oba, Abule-Egba, Lagos.



The event had over 1000 APC members and party chieftains who came him in from around Alimosho, Agege, Agbado-Ijaye, and its environs.



He said that in 2014, “I contested with the current Governor, Akinwumi Ambode for the Governorship ticket of the party and as we all know how it went, the then President Goodluck Jonathan offered me bribe of $5miillion and I refused it. Some of you here are my witness, I mean some of you that were sent, are here to testify. I refused because I was thinking about the future and I don’t want to spoil my name. Let us remain calm, our turn will come.”



Hamzat appealed to party faithful who are aggrieved to work for the interest of the party because their time will come.



“Our work as Nigerians is simple and our campaign will be very easy because PDP destroyed this country for 16 years. They spent N1.7trillion on power for 16 years and they were unable to give the country just 2,950 megawatts.”



Hamzat, a former Commissioner for Works, Lagos State, added, “In the last three years, I worked as a Special Adviser Technical to the Minister for Works, Power and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, we travelled round the 36 states by road, the opposition party has spoiled this country because since 1999 to 2015, federal government did not finish any road project except the Lagos- Abeokuta road.”



He posited that the present administration inherited 206 road projects that were incomplete, whereas the present administration has completed 84 in three years.



He said that between 1999 to 2015, the country spent N1.7, trillion on power sector which is the budget of 11 states and imported 900 containers which were abandoned at the port for three years.



He lauded the Asiwaju Bola Tinubu for his foresight saying, “In 1999, when Asiwaju became Governor, Lagos State was a pariah state, it could only generate N600million monthly and the salary of civil servants was N1.2billion and they have to borrow to pay salaries but today the state is generating close to N35billion monthly.”



He said some people worked to make this possible, adding that successive administrations in the state have worked to improve the state’s internally generated revenue.



According to him, “Our party (APC) will make Nigeria great, the party is making Lagos a better place and is poised to do more to make Lagos progress to the next level.”

