Goodluck Jonathan Congratulates Buhari On 76th Birthday

Former President Goodluck Jonathan, on Sunday, congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari on the occasion of his 76th birthday.





The former President in his goodwill message thanked God for blessing President Buhari with the grace of a long life.





Jonathan further noted that President Buhari has contributed so much to the development of Nigeria, having served the nation in different capacities, and always giving his best whenever he is called upon to serve.





He said, “Yours has been a life of great service to our dear nation, having served as a brave soldier, Governor, Minister of Petroleum, Head of State, and now President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”





Jonathan, who further highlighted Buhari’s patriotism and deep commitment to Nigeria’s development, also prayed to God to grant the President good health and more productive years.





He added, “I join you, your family, well-wishers and fellow Nigerians to give thanks to Almighty God for the gift of a long life.





“I wish you good health and more productive years, as you continue to lend your skills and energy to the task of building a Nigeria of our dreams.”

