Goodluck Jonathan Caused The Delay In President Buhari Appointing His Ministers - Garba Shehu

Senior Special Assistant to President Buhari on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, has said that ex-president Goodluck Jonathan is the reason it President Buhari took six months before appointing his ministers.





President Buhari assumed office on May 29th 2015 but formed his cabinet on November 11th of the same year.





In an interview on Channels TV earlier today, Shehu said the delay in the appointment of Ministers was because the former president did not give President Buhari handover notes until 48 hours before leaving office.





Read his explanation below“That President Buhari took 166 days to form a cabinet is absolutely untrue. It took him time to form a cabinet because the outgoing administration in 2015 did not cooperate with the transition committee.





The President was given handover notes 48 hours to the handover of power and for whatever reason, the President at that time determined that two governments would not operate at the same time.” Shehu said.

