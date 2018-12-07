God Will Punish Obasanjo,Atiku Next Year..Adams Oshiomhole

Published:

National Chairman, the All Progressives Congress (APC) Adams Oshiomhole, has said that God will punish former President Olusegun Obasanjo and the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, when President Muhammadu Buhari defeats them at the 2019 presidential election.





The former Edo State governor, who spoke to newsmen after receiving APC women leaders from Edo State, who paid him a solidarity visit in his office in Aso drive, in Abuja, also reminded Obasanjo that he swore that God should punish him if he ever supported his former deputy, Atiku, to become the president.





He further noted that the ruling party is much more stronger in Ogun and Imo states despite grievances of their governors, Ibikunle Amosun and Rochas Okorocha, respectively, stressing that APC will work hard to deliver the governorship candidates of the party without them.





Asked his fears for 2019 elections, he said: “I will rather tell you my hopes and that is that Buhari will win by getting more votes than he got before. Nobody has said that Buhari is a thief, but who said that the other person is a thief was the person he worked with.





“If you are working with me and I said that you are thief, that God will punish me if I support you and when you are confused because your supply line has been chopped off and you enter a new deal, come back to say I now support you, that God you invoked with your name to punish you if you support that person is about to go to work and He will go to work in February next year. He will punish you thoroughly and punish the person he is supporting in favour of Nigeria,” he said.



While describing the governors as poor students of history who had forgotten where they came from to join the APC, Oshiomhole said argued that some APC governors have no electoral values any longer.





“Our popularity in Imo and Ogun states are much higher. What you don’t know and Nigerians always made me surprise by thinking that once you are a governor, you have electoral value. Yes, we have overwhelming majority of the APC governors with electoral value but we also have others without electoral values.





“I can concretely tell you today that in Imo state, APC will win more votes. As I said, it is about numbers and my focus is about the ordinary Imo electorate because the governor, his Commissioner for Happiness and the son in-law have only one vote on that day.





“But those mechanics, market women, school teachers and workers whose salaries are unpaid for years that have the same weight of votes. They are excited about the new possibilities of a new government coming with new idea free from all the encumbrances of the present system. I am very confident in Imo.





“Also, in Ogun state, don’t forget that the vice president is from Ogun state. We cannot focus on one person and not on the other. Ogun is one of the most enlightened state in the country and that is where Chief Awolowo came from. “They have a huge history in a political kingdom headed by one person.





When a child ran out of his father’s house to bear a new name according to history and the Bible, he returned when the weather thoroughly beat him as a prodigal son. That is why APC has prodigal sons. Those who think that their political future is tied to are poor students of history.





“They forget that some of these people thinking that they are invisible have run election before and lost deposit until they abandoned their parties and joined us. If they return back, history will repeat itself,” he said.

