God Will Never Allow PDP Come Back To Power Again...Oshiomhole

National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Comrade Adams Oshiomhole has declared God will not allow the return of the opposition Peoples Democratic Power (PDP) to power in 2019.



He accused the former ruling party of looting the nation dry throughout its 16 years in power. .



Oshiomhole said only President Muhammadu Buhari can salvage the country and return it to prosperity.



The APC helmsman spoke on Thursday in Lafia, capital of Nasarawa State while flagging off the 2019 state wide campaign.



He urged the people of Nasarawa state to vote massively for President Buhari and other APC candidates in the 2019 general elections.



He also presented the party’s flag to the governorship candidate Engr Abdullahi Sule and all other APC Senate, Reps and state Assembly candidates.



He explained God healed the President to shame the PDP, which he said wished him death.



Buhari, according to him, will win the 2019 general elections with landslide votes.



He lauded the giant strides of Governor Umaru Tanko Al-Makura in the state and his policy of inclusiveness and urged the APC governorship candidate to follow the footsteps of the outgoing Al-Makura when elected.



He explained that he has painstakingly followed the developmental achievements of the governor in all sectors of the state and appealed to the people of Nasarawa south to reward Al-Makura by voting him to represent them at the Upper Chamber.



Al-Makura urged the people of the state to return President Buhari in 2019 and all other APC candidates in the state.



He said the President has done a lot for the state by providing 33 KVA electricity and award of contract for the dualisation of Keffi- Makurdi, Abuja road among many other achievements.



He thanks all the governorship aspirants of the party in the state for agreeing to work tirelessly for the victory of the party in the state.



Sule assured he will use his experience in the private sector to bring development to the state.



He noted that he will continue from where Al-Makura stops and take the state to the next level, adding that he will hit the ground running immediately he take over from Al-Makura because he has already set the template.

