Girlfriend Dumps Maradona, Kicks Him Out Of Home He Bought For Her

Former Argentine coach Diego Maradona has been kicked out of the home he bought for his girlfriend, Rocio Oliva, after she ended their relationship.





The Argentina legend and Rocio’s relationship ended after series of blazing rows, reports Sun UK.





Maradona, who is currently managing a team in Mexico is reportedly hurting after the split.





An Argentine journalist Lio Pecoraro broke the news on a local television.





Pecoraro said, “The ex-footballer was thrown out of the house he gifted to Rocio in Bella Vista area of the Argentine capital, Buenos Aires





“The ex-No10 doesn’t want to leave. The relationship between them is finished.”





Recently, Rocio even described herself as single on TV show ESPN Redes, which Pecoraro says “fired Diego up”





The pair is then said to have argued at their home for a whole weekend following the stunt.





Another host of the programme said, “She doesn’t want to go to Mexico under any circumstances. She wants to stay in Argentina.”





The 58-year-old met Rocio in 2012 after divorcing his first wife Claudia Villafane in 2003 after 17 years of marriage.





Rocio is an ex-professional footballer who played for several clubs in the couple’s native Argentina.

