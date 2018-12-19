Ghanaian President, Nana Addo Akufo-Addo, Sacks 3 Judges Over Corruption

Published:





Ghanaian President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has sacked three High Court Judges, indicted for corruption and bribe-taking three years ago. The sacked judges are Ayisi Addo, Uuter Paul Dery and Mustapha Habib Logoh. The trio were among those implicated by Ghanaian investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas for acts of corruption and bribe-taking in 2015.





The judges were removed from office on the recommendation of the Judicial Committee instituted by the Chief Justice of the Republic, Justice Sophia Akuffo pursuant to Article 146(4) of the constitution. The committee recommended their removal from office after finding them liable.





To Advertise Here - Call; 09055513813





The spokesperson Director of Communications at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin, who announced the removal of the justices said in a statement.





“The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has, by a letter dated Thursday, 6thDecember, 2018, removed Mr. Justice Ayisi Addo, Mr. Justice Uuter Paul Dery and Mr. Justice Mustapha Habib Logoh from offices as justices of the High Court.”

Share This