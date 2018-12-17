Ghanaian Footballer Arrested In Thailand For Possession Of Fake Visa Stamp, Obtained In Abuja

Published:





Officers in Thailand's North-East acting on orders of immigration chief, Lt-Gen Surachate Hakparn have arrested a Ghanaian footballer with a fake visa stamp.





Patrick Enninful is a striker with the Sa Kaew Football Club in Thailaind.





His fake stamp came from the Thai Embassy in Abuja and was dated January 26th 2016.





Investigations are also underway that indicate that Enninful may have connived with officials at Sa Kaew immigration over his visa extensions.





He is now in the custody of the Aranyaprathet police helping them with their inquiries.

