Gen T Y Buratai Hosts Top Media Executives In Maiduguri,Happy Misunderstanding With UNICEF Has Been Resolved

Gen T Y Buratai and Editor In Chief Of CKN News ,Chris Kehinde Nwandu at the interactive session last night

The Chief Of Army Gen T Y Buratai says he is happy that the little misunderstanding between the UNICEF and the Nigerian Army has been resolved.



The Army Chief said this at an interactive session with top Editors in Maiduguri,Borno State capital on Saturday.



The session which was attended by the Editor In Chief Of CKN News ,Chris Kehinde Nwandu also ,according to the Military top brass was initiated to brief the media on the activities of the Army and the fight against insurgency especially in the North East.



Gen Buratai said the Army just like its sister agencies is doing all it could to wipe out all those trying to make life unbearable for Nigerians .



He called on agencies like UNICEF and others to see the fight against insurgency as a collective one ,a global phenomenon which must be tackled head long .



According to him,the Nigerian Army engages in global best practices in it's fight against terrorism



The interactive session also gave the top media practitioners to ask the Army Chief questions bothering on Insecurity in the country,the need for a better Media ,Military relationship and other issues in a no hold barred atmosphere

