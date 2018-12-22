Funke Akindele And Husband, JJC Skillz Reportedly Welcome First Child

Published:





Unconfirm reports has it that, superstar Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele and her singer husband, Abdulrazeez Bello, popularly known as JJC Skillz has welcome their first child together.





Although, no word from the couple yet, CKN News findings, revealed that Funke, who is also famous for her role in tv comedy sitcom, Jenifa has been off the radar since early 2018.





It would be recalled that in 2017, Funke lost a pregnancy that shocked the entertainment world.

