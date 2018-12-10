Kwam1 Loses Two Band Members To Death In Three Weeks

Published:

Fuji music legend, King Wasiu Ayinde Marshall has just lost his lead saxophonist, Joel Ajayi who fell into a coma last week due to an undisclosed ailment and was taken for proper medical care by Kwam 1’s personal doctor, Idowu Agarawu, but lost the battle to death a week after.





According to reports, the musician is shattered that despite all his efforts to keep the situation under control, Ajayi lost the battle to the cold hands of death, as his family opted to be moved to a church for prayers, where he died on Sunday, 9th of December 2018.







Ajayi’s demise comes barely three weeks after the death of one of Kwam 1’s band boys, Dipo Odebode Aderibigbe who also complained of lack of sleep when he was invited to cover a show.





At the moment, K1 has reportedly cancelled all engagements this week to mourn the loss of the two prominent members of his band. He revealed to friends that both men never complained of being ill prior to their sudden death.

