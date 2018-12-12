Former Ohaneze President Ikedife Dies At 88

Published:





Former President General of apex Igbo social-cultural group, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, and the Convener of South East Elders’ Forum, Dr. Dozie Onyeanusi Ikedife, has died at 88.





CKN News gathered from his son, Dozie Ikedife Jr., that he died at 7 pm on Tuesday in his Nnewi residence in Anambra State.





He further stated that his father will be buried on Wednesday, at 5pm in his compound, adding that his funeral would be announced later by his family.





Dr. Ikedife held the traditional title of Ikuku Ebu Nkpu which was awarded to him by 14 communities in Nnewi North, Nnewi South, Ekwusigo local government areas of Anambra State.





He was also a holder of an honorary chieftaincy title of Ikenga Nnewi and Odezuligbo Umueje.





Dr. Ikedife was an obstetrician, gynaecologist, and researcher of repute.





He established Dozie Ikedife Annual Medal and Prize for the Best Graduating Medical Doctor at Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, 1995, and also instituted the Doctor Dozie Ikedife Annual Prize for Best Student in Community Health, University Nigeria, Nsukka, 1988.





He was a Fellow, Medical College Ob-Gyn. (Nigeria), West African College Surgeons, Royal College Ob-Gyn. among other local and global positions.





He held a Bachelor of Science of University London, 1958, Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery, (MBBS), University Glasgow, Scotland, 1959 and a diploma in obstetrical, Royal College Ob-Gyn.





He had a Doctorate degree in Public Administration, from World University, Tucson in 1983.





He was the 1st Chairman, Community Council, Nnewi, (1972-1975), Honorary Commissioner for Economic Development, East Central State of Nigeria, (1975) and 1st Honorary Commissioner Finance and Economic Development, Anambra State, (1976.)





In the course of his star-like career as a medical practitioner and politician, he won uncountable number of laurels.

