Published:





Toyin Subair, the owner of defunct pay television station, HITV recently got married to his beautiful lover of many years, Anita Gupta, in India.





To Advertise Here - Call; 09055513813





According to a report, Toyin who divorced his first wife some years ago got married at a classy event in far away India. Though a small gathering, the wedding reportedly had in excess the components of an elaborate Nigerian party.

Share This