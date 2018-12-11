Former Chief Of Army Staff, Salihu Ibrahim Is Dead

Published:





A former chief of army staff Salihu Ibrahim has passed away at the age of ninety-three years.





The retired general, who joined the army in 1956 and was trained at the Nigerian Military College, died on Monday in his home in Kogi state.





Before his death, Ibrahim rose to become the army’s chief between 1990 to 1993, during the military regime of Ibrahim Babangida.





To Advertise Here - Call; 09055513813





Upon retirement, he famously tagged the service as “an army of anything goes,” his response to the seeming lack of professionalism in the Nigerian Army.





The late Ibrahim was appointed the chairman of the board of the Nigerian Shippers’ Council by ex-President Goodluck Jonathan in 2013.

Share This