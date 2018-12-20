Five People Die In Lagos Motor Accident

Published:

At least five persons were on Thursday afternoon crushed to death in an accident after a truck rammed into a commercial bus in Lagos.



The accident occurred around 3pm at Agulenjika Bus Stop along Oshodi-Apapa expressway.



It was gathered the white commercial bus was driving against traffic inward Mile Two when it collided with a containarised truck.



An eyewitness confirmed that so many passengers had their legs amputated, while many others were trapped underneath the truck.



At the time of filing this report, officials of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) and other responders were at the scene.

