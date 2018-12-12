Finally, Atiku, Ezekwesili Sign Peace Accord

Published:





The Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, will on Wednesday sign the peace accord for presidential candidates ahead of the 2019 elections.





CKN News also gathered that the Allied Congress Party of Nigeria (ACPN) Presidential candidate, Dr. Oby Ezekwesili, will also sign the peace deal at the National Peace Committee headquarters in Abuja.





The two candidates and some others were not present when President Muhammadu Buhari, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) signed the accord in Abuja on Tuesday.





The National Peace Committee was convened by eminent Nigerians led by a former Head of State, Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar (retd).

