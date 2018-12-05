FG To Dole Out $700m To States For Public Finance Management

Published:





President Muhammadu Buhari has said that states will get $700m to improve the level of governance and public finance management.





Buhari who was represented by the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Winifred Oyo-Ita, noted this on Tuesday in Abuja at the annual conference of Auditors-General of Nigeria with the theme “Nigeria’s drive towards the achievement of Sustainable Development Goals: The strategic roles of Auditors-General.”





According to Buhari, the money will come as a grant from the World Bank based on the ability of state governments to implement the Fiscal Sustainability Programme.





He said one the aims of the programme is to ensure the long-term viability of states through the implementation of sound financial management reforms.

