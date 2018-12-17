FG, Striking ASUU Lecturers To Meet Today

Published:





The Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, will again engage the leadership of the Academic Staff Union of Universities on Monday (today) to round up the negotiation on the suspension of the strike by Asuu.





Asuu had on 5th November embarked on strike which has lasted for six weeks now, claiming that the action was informed by the poor funding of the nation’s universities and staff remuneration.





Reports says the Director of Press at the minister’s office, Samuel Olowookere, who made this known in Abuja on Friday, said negotiation for solutions to the issues tabled by Asuu was an ongoing issue.





The paper quoted Olowookere as saying in a text message, “Labour minister is again meeting with Asuu on Monday by 4pm. You may wish to attend.”





he, however, refused to give the details of the partial agreement said to have been reached by both parties in their last meeting.





To Advertise Here - Call; 09055513813





Last week, the Federal Government and ASUU reached a partial agreement after the union leadership met the minister last Monday evening.





Ngige said the meeting touched on some areas of misunderstanding in the implementation of the Memorandum of Action signed in 2017.





He said, “Some of these areas, we have substantial compliance and some other areas have not been fully dealt with like the issue of shortfall in salaries of some federal universities’ workers and lecturers.





“ASUU has given a list to the Accountant General’s Office and we have agreed that by Wednesday, that list should be cross-checked by the Presidential Initiative on Continuous Auditing.”

Share This