The construction area at the Lagos-Sagamu end of the Lagos/Ibadan Expressway has been opened to commuters by the Federal Government.





The Federal Controller of Works, Lagos, Adedamola Kuti, said on Tuesday morning that it was done to ease traffic during the festive period.





“Contruction works will resume in January,” he said.

