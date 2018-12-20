Federal Government Declares December 25, 26, Jan 1 Public Holidays

Published:





The Federal Government has declared Tuesday 25th, Wednesday 26th December 2018 and Tuesday Jan. 1st 2019, as public holidays to mark Christmas, Boxing Day and New Year celebrations respectively.





This was contained in a statement released by the Minister of Interior, Lt. General (Retd.) Abdulrahman Dambazau on Wednesday December 19th.





Dambazzau called on Nigerians to strengthen their resolve to maintain peace and unity in the country before, during and after the 2019 general elections, in the spirit of the season.





He wished Nigerians happy Christmas and New Year celebrations.

