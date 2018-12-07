FEC Approves 2019 Budget For Presentation To National Assembly

Published:





A special session of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the proposals for the 2019 budget for presentation to the National Assembly.





Speaking to State House correspondents after the meeting, the Minister of Budget and National Planning, Udoma Udo-Udoma said the next stage was to liaise with the National Assembly to pick a date for the presentation of the estimates by Buhari







The special meeting is meant to fine-tune the 2019 budget proposals before it will be presented to a joint session of the National Assembly.





The Federal Government is proposing a total budget of N8.6trillion for 2019, a drop from the N9.12tn approved for 2018.

